The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes on Thursday said they will meet with the public Jan. 26 to discuss two potential sites for a third casino in Windsor Locks -- one at Bradley International...

State government’s finances are back in the black — albeit by a razor thin margin — according to new estimates released Friday by Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s administration.

Comptroller Kevin Lembo is resurrecting a bill aimed at improving the state's analysis economic incentives -- a bill Gov. Dannel P. Malloy vetoed last year.

Ex-Hartford councilman guilty in stock fraud Corey J. Brinson, a lawyer and former Hartford city councilman, was convicted Friday, accused of collecting $200,000 in illegal proceeds from a securities “pump and dump'' scheme in which...

Justin Clark named to White House staff Justin Clark, a Republican lawyer from West Hartford who was deputy national political director of Donald J. Trump's presidential campaign, was named Thursday as a deputy assistant to the president...

Manchester touts $86.4M in construction in 2016 Manchester experienced success with business growth and economic expansion in 2016, the town’s director of planning and economic development said in a report released this week.

Iconic Bills Khakis sold to Beacon Falls firm Beacon Falls' NEJ Inc., which specializes in excess inventory management for specialty retailers and famous brands, will buy Bills Khakis, the iconic brand and designer of premium men's sportswear.