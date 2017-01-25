Low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines will launch direct, nonstop flights beginning in April out of Bradley International Airport to Florida and South Carolina, state and company officials announced...

Wallingford-based Amphenol Corp.'s profits rose 17.7 percent for the fourth quarter of 2016 and 7.7 percent for the year, the company said Wednesday.

Eleven groups, most of which are religious organizations, are opposing a proposal for a third casino in the state, citing the potential for adverse social impacts as well as what they say are...

CT a likely target of Trump's new immigration policy With its policy of not turning over all undocumented aliens requested by federal officials, Connecticut is likely to be in the crosshairs of President Donald Trump’s new immigration policy,...

Farmington Bank's 4Q net soars Farmington Bank's parent posted a 76 percent jump in fourth-quarter net income on its way to strong full-year earnings.

CCM recommends sweeping changes to buttress municipal finances The Connecticut Conference of Municipalities (CCM) on Wednesday released an extensive plan it hopes legislators will adopt this session to help municipalities, and large cities in particular.

Political ads boost WFSB parent's profits Meredith Corp., a media and marketing company based in Des Moines Iowa and New York, more than doubled profits for its second quarter, the last three months of 2016, based on significant advertising...