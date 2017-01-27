The rejection this week of Aetna Inc.'s proposed merger with Humana Inc. - if it stands - will likely prevent job cuts that could otherwise be an economic blow to Hartford and Connecticut, according...

East Hartford-based Pratt & Whitney has been selected by NASA's Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate in Hampton, Va., to conduct an aircraft engine flight demonstration designed to showcase...

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy Thursday announced a series of legislative proposals intended to prevent opioid addiction and overdoses, including requiring physicians to prescribe opioids electronically...

Connecticut landlords and other realty professionals feel better about the near term prospects for the residential-property market than they do the commercial-space sector, a new survey shows.

Joe Nielsen and Mike Cole, antitrust lawyers from the Connecticut attorney general’s office, waited for colleagues from nearly three dozen states to settle into a chilly conference room at the...

A bill that aims to help close the gender wage gap in Connecticut is set for a public hearing Tuesday.

Marilynn Cruz-Aponte, the first Latina to head Hartford's public works department, is retiring, effective March 10, the city says.

Simsbury Bank's 4Q net up 66% SBT Bancorp Inc., parent to The Simsbury Bank & Trust Co. Inc., posted a 66 percent climb in fourth-quarter net profits.

State announces new regional marketing push The Connecticut Office of Tourism on Friday announced a new regional marketing program already under way aimed at expanding its partnerships with organizations and local tourist businesses across...

CT gets good news for now on its EPA grants Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental is breathing at least a temporary sigh of relief over the Trump administration freeze of Environmental Protection Agency grants and...

Katz: Electric bills unaffordable for many Consumer Counsel Elin Swanson Katz told lawmakers this week that Connecticut’s high energy costs are a problem for more than just low-income residents or those with medical emergencies.