Hartford and communities statewide will lose $20 million in state funding for education, and experience a multi-million dollar freeze on capital improvement money in the second half of the fiscal...

The state Office of Culture and Tourism will be helping several towns set up webpages on the ctvisit.com site in early 2017 to help market local attractions in the absence of regional tourism...

State Rep. Joe Aresimowicz, (D-Berlin), who is poised to become House Speaker in January, has no inherent conflict of interest in holding that position while working for a state union, an informal...

After a brief delay, Eversource is set to begin reporting residential customers’ payment data to credit bureaus.

A fund created by state legislators this year to provide wage benefits to firefighters diagnosed with cancer violates federal law, state utility regulators determined this week.

A Danbury painting and insulation contractor for Hartford's Dunkin' Donuts Park is suing the former developer and surety alleging the “unreasonable” withholding of payment for work done...

Access Health CT coverage for 2017 can be obtained through Jan. 31, executives reminded the public Friday, with so far just under 10,300 first-time new customers enrolled since Nov. 1.

Connecticut's Department of Consumer Protection is urging consumers to use holiday gift cards as soon as possible in order to minimize risk.

Wade approves Vantis merger Horsham, Pa.-based Penn Mutual Life Insurance Co. will combine with Windsor's Vantis Life Insurance Co. in a merger valued at $73.3 million, according to the Connecticut Insurance Department.

Report: CT biz taxes competitive While Connecticut takes a bruising in a number of business-climate rankings, it continues to perform well in at least one.

Enfield Sears will close mid-April Enfield's Sears store will close in mid-April due to low profitability, according to the parent company.

Edsall returning as UConn head football coach Randy Edsall, the “winningest” coach in UConn history, is returning to UConn as head football coach, Director of Athletics David Benedict announced Wednesday.