USJ boosting business program with free master's degree

January 9, 2017 06:00 am

In Connecticut's crowded business higher education field, the University of St. Joseph in West Hartford is looking for a way to stand out.

CT attorneys, businesses seek legal payday with junk faxes

January 9, 2017 06:00 am

Ever get to work and find a stack of unsolicited advertisements waiting in the fax machine?

Insurers, docs focus on fighting opioid epidemic

January 9, 2017 06:00 am

Bloomfield insurer Cigna hopes its latest assault on the opioid epidemic — encouraging doctors to sign a pledge to reduce opioid prescribing — proves an effective arrow in its quiver of...

 
Latest Headlines

Malloy highlights progress, vows tough budget decisions

January 9, 2017 11:47 am

Gov. Dannel Malloy told a business audience Monday that he's prepared to present a budget next month that will include hard decisions aimed at getting Connecticut government to live within its means.

CT seeks paving contractor's victims

January 9, 2017 11:43 am

Connecticut's consumer watchdog is asking the public's help identifying victims of an alleged paving-contractor's scam.

Optum, surgical affiliate to combine for $2.3B

January 9, 2017 11:19 am

UnitedHealth Group's health services company Optum, which has a presence in Hartford, is buying an Illinois-based ambulatory surgery center and surgical hospital provider for $2.3 billion, the...

Susan G. Komen regional affiliates to merge

January 9, 2017 11:04 am

Susan G. Komen Southern New England and Susan G. Komen Vermont-New Hampshire will merge into one group, the Susan G. Komen New England, the organizations announced.

Hartford's New Bone & Joint Institute officially opens today

January 9, 2017 11:00 am

Hartford HealthCare opened its all-new $150-million Bone & Joint Institute at Hartford Hospital on Monday.

Alexion seeks to market drug for neuromuscular disease

January 9, 2017 10:24 am

New Haven-based Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is applying to U.S. and European regulators to market its drug Soliris to sufferers of a rare neuromuscular disease.

Insurers: Repeal of ACA should go slowly, keep subsidies awhile

January 9, 2017 06:00 am

As Republicans in Congress begin work on a repeal of the Affordable Care Act, the nation’s health insurers are telling lawmakers to keep paying subsidies to the companies and to low-income...

Rail overhaul plan is both a winner and a loser in CT

January 9, 2017 06:00 am

Connecticut officials have been more critical than those in any other state of the Federal Railroad Administration’s plan to overhaul train service in the Northeast Corridor, yet some of its...

E. Windsor, Windsor Locks chosen as third casino candidates

January 6, 2017 03:55 pm

Two sets of finalists for a third Connecticut casino emerged late Friday: the proposals from East Windsor and Windsor Locks.

Nutmeg State, Housatonic Teachers CUs merge

January 6, 2017 01:15 pm

A pair of Connecticut credit unions have merged.

View all
 
Beyond CT

Big Chinese investment sets off violent protests in Sri Lanka

Fiat Chrysler to put $1 billion into U.S. jobs and revive Jeep Wagoneer

BMW 'absolutely' committed to new factory in Mexico

Nokia is trying to make a smartphone comeback, starting in China

Trump attacks Streep for speech at Golden Globes

Chevy Bolt wins Car of the Year

McDonald's deal; Pound hammered; Dow 20,000?

McDonald's gives up control of its China business in $2 billion deal

Apple cuts Tim Cook's pay 15% for missing sales goals

Nearly all New York subways about to get cell service

View all
Weekly Edition
University of St. Joseph President Rhona Free wants to build up the school's business program and is dangling a unique incentive to do it.

USJ boosting business program with free master's degree

CT attorneys, businesses seek legal payday with junk faxes

Insurers, docs focus on fighting opioid epidemic

 
Movers & Shakers

Six physicians join clinical faculty at UConn Health

See more Movers & Shakers
Today's Poll

Will Gov. Malloy extract further wage/benefits concessions from state employee unions this season?<>

Vote on today's poll
Featured Publication

CT's successful family businesses run the industry gamut

View all special publications
 
Lists

Largest accounting firms in Greater Hartford

Ranked by number of local certified public accountants as of October 2016

RankCompanyLocal CPAs
1PwC, Hartford115
2CohnReznick LLP, Hartford105
3Deloitte LLP, Hartford80
4BlumShapiro, West Hartford77
5KPMG LLP, Hartford69

Source: Each firm via survey

Access the rest of this list

More Lists
ADVERTISEMENTS
Most Popular on Facebook
browse by industry
Copyright 2016 New England Business Media