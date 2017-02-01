A developer is seeking $6 million in state loans to convert three vacant buildings in Hartford into apartments and retail space.

The Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority (MTGA) reported steep losses for its casinos in the first quarter, largely impacted by lower revenues from table games.

The state Bond Commission on Wednesday morning approved more than $12 million in loans to fund five business expansion and retention projects, with the combined potential to create hundreds of jobs.

Windham lender SI Financial Group Inc. posted sharply higher fourth-quarter net income and for the full year of 2016.

The Capital Workforce Partners board of directors has appointed Alex B. Johnson president and CEO of the organization.

Republican opposition Wednesday threatened to scuttle a deal Gov. Dannel P. Malloy struck with state employee unions to avoid spiking pension costs, prompting the governor to warn that the GOP would...

A Hartford-based and an out-of-state legal firm, both specializing in financial services, are combining and delving as one into real estate legal services.

Whether by taxing or cuts, CT faces painful fiscal future There is no shortage of ideas on how Connecticut should not solve the fiscal crisis caused by its massively unfunded retirement benefit programs.

State delays controversial electronic system mandate for home health care The state Department of Social Services has agreed to postpone the rollout of a new electronic system for home health agencies after an outcry among providers and threats to drop clients on Medicaid.

Malloy proposes easing mandates on cities and towns Gov. Dannel P. Malloy unveiled a plan Tuesday to ease mandates on cities and towns, led by elimination of a controversial cap on local budgets.

Yard Goats ticket surcharge approved late in game Hartford City Council on Monday approved a ticket surcharge on Yard Goats baseball games that is expected to yield about $105,000 to help pay for Dunkin' Donuts Park.