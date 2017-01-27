Moody's: Aetna merger denial could benefit Hartford

January 27, 2017 10:46 am

The rejection this week of Aetna Inc.'s proposed merger with Humana Inc. - if it stands - will likely prevent job cuts that could otherwise be an economic blow to Hartford and Connecticut, according...

Malloy proposals target opioids

January 27, 2017 06:00 am

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy Thursday announced a series of legislative proposals intended to prevent opioid addiction and overdoses, including requiring physicians to prescribe opioids electronically...

Pratt, NASA investing in efficient jet engine project

January 27, 2017 09:44 am

East Hartford-based Pratt & Whitney has been selected by NASA's Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate in Hampton, Va., to conduct an aircraft engine flight demonstration designed to showcase...

 
Hartford public works boss Cruz-Aponte retiring

January 27, 2017 02:52 pm

Marilynn Cruz-Aponte, the first Latina to head Hartford's public works department, is retiring, effective March 10, the city says.

Webster's Perna, his 'crystal ball' retire

January 27, 2017 12:15 pm

Longtime Connecticut economist Nicholas S. Perna is retiring.

Gender wage-gap bill set for hearing

January 27, 2017 11:33 am

A bill that aims to help close the gender wage gap in Connecticut is set for a public hearing Tuesday.

CT AG's office a major player in national legal battles

January 27, 2017 11:08 am

Joe Nielsen and Mike Cole, antitrust lawyers from the Connecticut attorney general’s office, waited for colleagues from nearly three dozen states to settle into a chilly conference room at the...

CERC survey: View of CT realty upbeat

January 27, 2017 11:00 am

Connecticut landlords and other realty professionals feel better about the near term prospects for the residential-property market than they do the commercial-space sector, a new survey shows.

Simsbury Bank's 4Q net up 66%

January 27, 2017 10:56 am

SBT Bancorp Inc., parent to The Simsbury Bank & Trust Co. Inc., posted a 66 percent climb in fourth-quarter net profits.

State announces new regional marketing push

January 27, 2017 10:50 am

The Connecticut Office of Tourism on Friday announced a new regional marketing program already under way aimed at expanding its partnerships with organizations and local tourist businesses across...

CT gets good news for now on its EPA grants

January 27, 2017 09:39 am

Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental is breathing at least a temporary sigh of relief over the Trump administration freeze of Environmental Protection Agency grants and...

Katz: Electric bills unaffordable for many

January 26, 2017 02:29 pm

Consumer Counsel Elin Swanson Katz told lawmakers this week that Connecticut’s high energy costs are a problem for more than just low-income residents or those with medical emergencies.

Bill would increase renewable standards

January 26, 2017 02:10 pm

A bill in the state legislature proposes to nearly double over a decade the amount of renewable energy utilities are required to purchase each year.

Henkel's North American headquarters is located in Rocky Hill, at One Henkel Way (shown above).

'First Five' recipient sues R&D exec, competitor over poaching

Hartford Hospital expansion targets high-tech training

E-commerce keeps one N. Britain hardware store still thriving

Hagstrom turns furniture into worker recruiting tool

 
Mark Twain House elects attorney to board

CT's successful family businesses run the industry gamut

Lists

Top daily newspapers in Connecticut

Ranked by total daily circulation for the three months ending June 30, 2016

RankNewspaperTotal circulation
1The Hartford Courant and affiliate116,112
2The New Haven Register and affiliates48,491
3Republican-American35,332
4Connecticut Post and affiliates27,867
5Journal Inquirer*25,496

Source: Alliance for Audited Media quarterly reports

*Data are for three months ending March 31, 2016

