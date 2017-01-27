Hartford public works boss Cruz-Aponte retiring
Marilynn Cruz-Aponte, the first Latina to head Hartford's public works department, is retiring, effective March 10, the city says.
The rejection this week of Aetna Inc.'s proposed merger with Humana Inc. - if it stands - will likely prevent job cuts that could otherwise be an economic blow to Hartford and Connecticut, according...
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy Thursday announced a series of legislative proposals intended to prevent opioid addiction and overdoses, including requiring physicians to prescribe opioids electronically...
East Hartford-based Pratt & Whitney has been selected by NASA's Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate in Hampton, Va., to conduct an aircraft engine flight demonstration designed to showcase...
Marilynn Cruz-Aponte, the first Latina to head Hartford's public works department, is retiring, effective March 10, the city says.
Longtime Connecticut economist Nicholas S. Perna is retiring.
A bill that aims to help close the gender wage gap in Connecticut is set for a public hearing Tuesday.
Joe Nielsen and Mike Cole, antitrust lawyers from the Connecticut attorney general’s office, waited for colleagues from nearly three dozen states to settle into a chilly conference room at the...
Connecticut landlords and other realty professionals feel better about the near term prospects for the residential-property market than they do the commercial-space sector, a new survey shows.
SBT Bancorp Inc., parent to The Simsbury Bank & Trust Co. Inc., posted a 66 percent climb in fourth-quarter net profits.
The Connecticut Office of Tourism on Friday announced a new regional marketing program already under way aimed at expanding its partnerships with organizations and local tourist businesses across...
Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental is breathing at least a temporary sigh of relief over the Trump administration freeze of Environmental Protection Agency grants and...
Consumer Counsel Elin Swanson Katz told lawmakers this week that Connecticut’s high energy costs are a problem for more than just low-income residents or those with medical emergencies.
A bill in the state legislature proposes to nearly double over a decade the amount of renewable energy utilities are required to purchase each year.
|Rank
|Newspaper
|Total circulation
|1
|The Hartford Courant and affiliate
|116,112
|2
|The New Haven Register and affiliates
|48,491
|3
|Republican-American
|35,332
|4
|Connecticut Post and affiliates
|27,867
|5
|Journal Inquirer*
|25,496
Source: Alliance for Audited Media quarterly reports
*Data are for three months ending March 31, 2016