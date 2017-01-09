January 9, 2017 06:00 am
In Connecticut's crowded business higher education field, the University of St. Joseph in West Hartford is looking for a way to stand out.
January 9, 2017 11:47 am
Gov. Dannel Malloy told a business audience Monday that he's prepared to present a budget next month that will include hard decisions aimed at getting Connecticut government to live within its means.
January 9, 2017 11:43 am
Connecticut's consumer watchdog is asking the public's help identifying victims of an alleged paving-contractor's scam.
January 9, 2017 11:19 am
UnitedHealth Group's health services company Optum, which has a presence in Hartford, is buying an Illinois-based ambulatory surgery center and surgical hospital provider for $2.3 billion, the...
January 9, 2017 11:04 am
Susan G. Komen Southern New England and Susan G. Komen Vermont-New Hampshire will merge into one group, the Susan G. Komen New England, the organizations announced.
January 9, 2017 11:00 am
Hartford HealthCare opened its all-new $150-million Bone & Joint Institute at Hartford Hospital on Monday.
January 9, 2017 10:24 am
New Haven-based Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is applying to U.S. and European regulators to market its drug Soliris to sufferers of a rare neuromuscular disease.
January 9, 2017 06:00 am
As Republicans in Congress begin work on a repeal of the Affordable Care Act, the nation’s health insurers are telling lawmakers to keep paying subsidies to the companies and to low-income...
January 9, 2017 06:00 am
Connecticut officials have been more critical than those in any other state of the Federal Railroad Administration’s plan to overhaul train service in the Northeast Corridor, yet some of its...
January 6, 2017 03:55 pm
Two sets of finalists for a third Connecticut casino emerged late Friday: the proposals from East Windsor and Windsor Locks.
January 6, 2017 01:15 pm
A pair of Connecticut credit unions have merged.