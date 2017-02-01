Developer seeks $6M in loans for Hartford apartment conversion

February 1, 2017 11:29 am

A developer is seeking $6 million in state loans to convert three vacant buildings in Hartford into apartments and retail space.

Bond Commision OKs $12M in loans to aid business expansions

February 1, 2017 11:36 am

The state Bond Commission on Wednesday morning approved more than $12 million in loans to fund five business expansion and retention projects, with the combined potential to create hundreds of jobs.

MTGA 1Q losses attributed to table game woes

February 1, 2017 09:56 am

The Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority (MTGA) reported steep losses for its casinos in the first quarter, largely impacted by lower revenues from table games.

 
Latest Headlines

Legal firms combine to offer real estate services

February 1, 2017 03:02 pm

A Hartford-based and an out-of-state legal firm, both specializing in financial services, are combining and delving as one into real estate legal services.

Brinksmanship at state Capitol over pension deal

February 1, 2017 02:21 pm

Republican opposition Wednesday threatened to scuttle a deal Gov. Dannel P. Malloy struck with state employee unions to avoid spiking pension costs, prompting the governor to warn that the GOP would...

CT's Legrand buys Midwest lighting maker

February 1, 2017 10:20 am

West Hartford electrical and building systems manufacturer Legrand, North America says it purchased a Missouri lighting maker.

Johnson named CEO of Capital Workforce Partners

February 1, 2017 09:12 am

The Capital Workforce Partners board of directors has appointed Alex B. Johnson president and CEO of the organization.

SI Financial books record '16 net

February 1, 2017 08:51 am

Windham lender SI Financial Group Inc. posted sharply higher fourth-quarter net income and for the full year of 2016.

Whether by taxing or cuts, CT faces painful fiscal future

February 1, 2017 06:00 am

There is no shortage of ideas on how Connecticut should not solve the fiscal crisis caused by its massively unfunded retirement benefit programs.

State delays controversial electronic system mandate for home health care

January 31, 2017 04:58 pm

The state Department of Social Services has agreed to postpone the rollout of a new electronic system for home health agencies after an outcry among providers and threats to drop clients on Medicaid.

Malloy proposes easing mandates on cities and towns

January 31, 2017 11:13 am

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy unveiled a plan Tuesday to ease mandates on cities and towns, led by elimination of a controversial cap on local budgets.

Yard Goats ticket surcharge approved late in game

January 31, 2017 11:08 am

Hartford City Council on Monday approved a ticket surcharge on Yard Goats baseball games that is expected to yield about $105,000 to help pay for Dunkin' Donuts Park.

Southington fulfillment center to employ 200

January 31, 2017 10:49 am

A Milford fulfillment vendor has opened a 300,000-square-foot distribution center in a former Southington aircraft-engine plant that will employ as many as 200 workers in coming months, officials say.

View all
 
Beyond CT

Apple has $246 BILLION in cash, nearly all overseas

20 million Indians just got a 50% tax cut

Japan: Trump's currency criticism 'totally incorrect'

London's rivals roll out red carpet for bankers fleeing Brexit

Apple shines; Fed in focus; Facebook earnings

Exxon profit falls 40% as cheap oil pain lingers

Dems boycott vote for Treasury pick Mnuchin

India freaks out over U.S. plans to change high-skilled visas

Amazon, Expedia back lawsuit opposing Trump travel ban

Earnings bonanza; Fed meeting; Deutsche Bank faces fines

View all
Weekly Edition
Broker John Lepore has seen sales slow for larger homes in Hartford's West End.

Slow-selling 'jumbo' homes drag Hartford's housing values

More sellers, fewer buyers threaten CT's M&A market

CT manufacturer, architecture firm trade insights to stir innovation

 
Movers & Shakers

Mark Twain House elects attorney to board

See more Movers & Shakers
Today's Poll

What should be President Trump's No. 1 priority?<>

Vote on today's poll
Featured Publication

CT's successful family businesses run the industry gamut

View all special publications
 
Lists

Top daily newspapers in Connecticut

Ranked by total daily circulation for the three months ending June 30, 2016

RankNewspaperTotal circulation
1The Hartford Courant and affiliate116,112
2The New Haven Register and affiliates48,491
3Republican-American35,332
4Connecticut Post and affiliates27,867
5Journal Inquirer*25,496

Source: Alliance for Audited Media quarterly reports

*Data are for three months ending March 31, 2016

Access the rest of this list

More Lists
ADVERTISEMENTS
Most Popular on Facebook
browse by industry
Copyright 2017 New England Business Media