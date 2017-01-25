Spirit Airlines introducing Bradley flights this spring

January 25, 2017 02:04 pm

Low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines will launch direct, nonstop flights beginning in April out of Bradley International Airport to Florida and South Carolina, state and company officials announced...

Anti-casino coalition worried about societal effects of 3rd gaming site

January 25, 2017 12:56 pm

Eleven groups, most of which are religious organizations, are opposing a proposal for a third casino in the state, citing the potential for adverse social impacts as well as what they say are...

Amphenol profits amped by acquisition

January 25, 2017 10:46 am

Wallingford-based Amphenol Corp.'s profits rose 17.7 percent for the fourth quarter of 2016 and 7.7 percent for the year, the company said Wednesday.

 
CT a likely target of Trump's new immigration policy

January 26, 2017 06:00 am

With its policy of not turning over all undocumented aliens requested by federal officials, Connecticut is likely to be in the crosshairs of President Donald Trump’s new immigration policy,...

Farmington Bank's 4Q net soars

January 25, 2017 04:10 pm

Farmington Bank's parent posted a 76 percent jump in fourth-quarter net income on its way to strong full-year earnings.

CCM recommends sweeping changes to buttress municipal finances

January 25, 2017 02:46 pm

The Connecticut Conference of Municipalities (CCM) on Wednesday released an extensive plan it hopes legislators will adopt this session to help municipalities, and large cities in particular.

Political ads boost WFSB parent's profits

January 25, 2017 11:51 am

Meredith Corp., a media and marketing company based in Des Moines Iowa and New York, more than doubled profits for its second quarter, the last three months of 2016, based on significant advertising...

UTC's 4Q profits fall on flat sales

January 25, 2017 11:47 am

Farmington-based United Technologies Corp. saw its fourth quarter profits sink 69 percent, as its business units largely recorded flat sales.

Greater Hartford cash home sales fall

January 25, 2017 11:29 am

The percentage of Greater Hartford homes purchased in cash declined to 22.2 percent in Oct. 2016, a 2.1 percentage point decrease compared with the year-ago period, according to CoreLogic.

Virtus' 4Q net up on lower sales

January 25, 2017 11:03 am

Hartford wealth manager Virtus Investment Partners Inc. nearly doubled its fourth-quarter net despite lower revenues.

NY woman sentenced in multi-state unemployment scam

January 25, 2017 09:16 am

A New York woman will spend 18 months in federal prison for unemployment-insurance scam that victimized Connecticut and two more states, authorities say.

CT home sales, prices end '16 strong

January 25, 2017 08:53 am

House sales and prices in Connecticut finished 2016 higher than the end of the previous year, Realtors say.

Budget panel backs deal to stretch out spiking CT pension costs

January 25, 2017 06:00 am

The legislature’s Appropriations Committee issued a dual-endorsement Tuesday of a new plan that would allow Connecticut to defer billions of dollars in required contributions to the state...

Big day for earnings; $29 billion deal; Dow above 20k

Uber passes Starbucks as business travelers' no. 1 expense

Boom: Dow hits 20,000 for first time ever

Apple wants to start making iPhones in India

George Orwell's '1984' becomes 2017 best seller

California withdraws bid to allow undocumented immigrants to buy health plans

Trump builds a wall; Investors cheer; Earnings galore

Gary Cohn: Trump adviser leaves Goldman with $100M+ payout

GM paid $1.3 million to buy back its cool 1960s research car

Judge: Aetna lied about quitting Obamacare

Henkel's North American headquarters is located in Rocky Hill, at One Henkel Way (shown above).

'First Five' recipient sues R&D exec, competitor over poaching

Hartford Hospital expansion targets high-tech training

E-commerce keeps one N. Britain hardware store still thriving

Hagstrom turns furniture into worker recruiting tool

 
Day Pitney elects two attorneys to partner in Hartford office

CT's successful family businesses run the industry gamut

Largest community foundations in Connecticut

Ranked by assets, FY 2015

RankFoundationAssets
1Hartford Foundation for Public Giving, Hartford$888 million
2The Community Foundation for Greater New Haven, New Haven$502 million
3Fairfield County's Community Foundation, Norwalk$189 million
4Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Hartford, West Hartford$109 million
5The Connecticut Community Foundation, Watebury$94 million

Source: Each foundation's 990 form

Access the rest of this list

