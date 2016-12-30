CT warns consumers to use gift cards promptly
Connecticut's Department of Consumer Protection is urging consumers to use holiday gift cards as soon as possible in order to minimize risk.
Hartford and communities statewide will lose $20 million in state funding for education, and experience a multi-million dollar freeze on capital improvement money in the second half of the fiscal...
State Rep. Joe Aresimowicz, (D-Berlin), who is poised to become House Speaker in January, has no inherent conflict of interest in holding that position while working for a state union, an informal...
The state Office of Culture and Tourism will be helping several towns set up webpages on the ctvisit.com site in early 2017 to help market local attractions in the absence of regional tourism...
Access Health CT coverage for 2017 can be obtained through Jan. 31, executives reminded the public Friday, with so far just under 10,300 first-time new customers enrolled since Nov. 1.
A Danbury painting and insulation contractor for Hartford's Dunkin' Donuts Park is suing the former developer and surety alleging the “unreasonable” withholding of payment for work done...
A fund created by state legislators this year to provide wage benefits to firefighters diagnosed with cancer violates federal law, state utility regulators determined this week.
After a brief delay, Eversource is set to begin reporting residential customers’ payment data to credit bureaus.
Horsham, Pa.-based Penn Mutual Life Insurance Co. will combine with Windsor's Vantis Life Insurance Co. in a merger valued at $73.3 million, according to the Connecticut Insurance Department.
While Connecticut takes a bruising in a number of business-climate rankings, it continues to perform well in at least one.
Enfield's Sears store will close in mid-April due to low profitability, according to the parent company.
Randy Edsall, the “winningest” coach in UConn history, is returning to UConn as head football coach, Director of Athletics David Benedict announced Wednesday.
A property owner at the Phoenix Crossing business park that straddles Bloomfield and Windsor has agreed to sell 67 acres on the Bloomfield side of the park for about $10.25 million in cash to an...
|Rank
|College
|Enrollment
|1
|Manchester Community College, Manchester
|6,780
|2
|Tunxis Community College, Farmington
|3,800
|3
|Middlesex Community College, Middletown
|3,500
|4
|Capital Community College, Hartford
|3,310
|5
|Asnuntuck Community College, Enfield
|1,945
Source: Each college via survey