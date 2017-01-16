Moody's settles with AG, to pay Connecticut $31.5 million

January 16, 2017 06:00 am

A lawsuit originated by the state attorney general's office in 2010 against one of the villains in “The Big Short,” the book-and-movie depiction of the factors behind the 2008 market...

Survey: U.S. investors, analysts optimistic in 1Q

January 16, 2017 10:14 am

Business sentiment and growth expectations look promising under the incoming presidential administration, according to a survey conducted by Hartford-based investor research firm Corbin Perception.

Report: CT charitable giving dips

January 13, 2017 03:19 pm

Charitable donations by Connecticut foundations, companies and individuals dipped 3.2 percent from 2013 to 2014, according to an annual analysis by the Connecticut Council for Philanthropy.

 
Latest Headlines

Foxwoods sees drop in Dec. slots revenue

January 16, 2017 11:11 am

Foxwoods Resort Casino has reported a 6.4 percent decline in slot revenue for the month of December.

Towns selected to host third casino have mixed reactions

January 16, 2017 10:44 am

As the joint venture formed by the state's two casino-owning tribes narrows its search to two communities for the site of a potential third casino in the state, some skepticism remains.

West Hartford Chick-fil-A hiring for Feb. opening

January 16, 2017 09:41 am

Chick-fil-A Inc. is opening a new restaurant in West Hartford Feb. 9, and expects to employ 90 full- and part-time workers.

Lockheed Martin CEO tells Trump deal is near on F-35s

January 16, 2017 06:00 am

Donald Trump on Friday had a second meeting with Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson, who told the president-elect her company is nearing a deal with the Pentagon on the price of the next batch of...

Carla's Pasta hit with $78,184 EPA penalty

January 13, 2017 11:32 am

South Windsor's Carla's Pasta has agreed to pay a $78,184 penalty after settling allegations that it violated risk-management requirements under the federal Clean Air Act.

Study: Obamacare repeal would kill CT jobs

January 13, 2017 10:58 am

Connecticut would lose approximately 36,000 jobs and billions of dollars worth of economic output if Congress eliminates the Affordable Care Act, as President-Elect Donald Trump has pledged to do,...

House Dems unveil economic development proposals

January 13, 2017 10:52 am

Two leading Democrats in the state House Friday introduced 10 bills aimed at encouraging job growth and economic development, including measures that expand eligibility for the angel investor tax...

SI Financial board member dies

January 13, 2017 09:13 am

Willimantic lender SI Financial Group Inc. announced that William R. Harvey, a member of its boards of directors, died on Jan. 5.

STR director resigns

January 13, 2017 09:01 am

A director of Enfield-based solar component manufacturer STR Holdings has resigned after less than six months in his position, the company said Thursday.

Pay for charter school leaders fuels funding debate

January 13, 2017 08:57 am

Compensation for leaders of the state’s largest network of charter schools has increased by $100,000 since 2009 – and now rivals the pay of superintendents in the state’s wealthiest...

View all
 
Beyond CT

Tech stocks soar as growth trumps Trump fears

Eiffel Tower could get a makeover

IMF: Trump stimulus set to boost U.S. growth

India no longer the world's fastest-growing economy: IMF

Ray-Ban owner makes $50 billion glasses deal

The prize for doing business better: $12 trillion

Globalization can be remade to work for everyone

South Korean prosecutors seek to arrest Samsung heir

This smart billboard coughs if you smoke near it

Why it's so hard to replace Obamacare

View all
Weekly Edition
 
Movers & Shakers

St. Francis names behavioral health chair

See more Movers & Shakers
Today's Poll

Will Gov. Malloy extract further wage/benefits concessions from state employee unions this season?<>

Vote on today's poll
Featured Publication

CT's successful family businesses run the industry gamut

View all special publications
 
Lists

Largest accounting firms in Greater Hartford

Ranked by number of local certified public accountants as of October 2016

RankCompanyLocal CPAs
1PwC, Hartford115
2CohnReznick LLP, Hartford105
3Deloitte LLP, Hartford80
4BlumShapiro, West Hartford77
5KPMG LLP, Hartford69

Source: Each firm via survey

Access the rest of this list

More Lists
ADVERTISEMENTS
Most Popular on Facebook
browse by industry
Copyright 2017 New England Business Media