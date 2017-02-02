Growth in the value of Hartford's taxable real estate is both a blessing and a curse to the city's long-term efforts to generate more revenue to stave off a potential bankruptcy or state bailout,...

The Hartford on Thursday said it reported an $81 million loss in the fourth quarter, attributed largely to past reinsurance environmental liability exposures.

Stamford's Hexcel Corp. has invested $10 million in South Windsor additive manufacturer Oxford Performance Materials Inc. (OPM), for a total equity investment of more than $25 million, OPM said...

Malloy would bill towns for teachers' pensions, cut middle-class tax credit Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said Friday his proposed budget would shift $407.6 million, nearly one-third of the annual cost of municipal school teachers’ pensions, onto cities and towns — a...

CT's 3.6% 3Q economic growth matches rest of nation Connecticut's economy grew at a 3.6 percent annual rate in the third quarter of 2016 in line with the national average, according to fresh data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

DOT wants to reduce traffic with 'travel smart' website Real-time travel information is now being provided to drivers and commuters by the state of Connecticut's new website, www.CTTravelSmart.org.

Audit: 6-figure payouts made to outgoing state workers The state made numerous six-figure payments to departing employees to avoid lawsuits or prevent them from speaking about their work for the state, according to a 2016 annual report from the state...