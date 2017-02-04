Malloy offers NHL's NY Islanders a Hartford home

February 4, 2017 06:00 am

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin have penned a letter to executives of the New York Islanders NHL hockey team offering them the chance to play in Hartford on an interim basis...

$10M investment propels S. Windsor 3D printer's spacecraft work

February 3, 2017 10:02 am

Stamford's Hexcel Corp. has invested $10 million in South Windsor additive manufacturer Oxford Performance Materials Inc. (OPM), for a total equity investment of more than $25 million, OPM said...

The Hartford's 4Q profits sink on past environmental exposures

February 3, 2017 09:28 am

The Hartford on Thursday said it reported an $81 million loss in the fourth quarter, attributed largely to past reinsurance environmental liability exposures.

 
Latest Headlines

Malloy would bill towns for teachers' pensions, cut middle-class tax credit

February 3, 2017 12:49 pm

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said Friday his proposed budget would shift $407.6 million, nearly one-third of the annual cost of municipal school teachers’ pensions, onto cities and towns — a...

CT's 3.6% 3Q economic growth matches rest of nation

February 3, 2017 11:43 am

Connecticut's economy grew at a 3.6 percent annual rate in the third quarter of 2016 in line with the national average, according to fresh data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

DOT wants to reduce traffic with 'travel smart' website

February 3, 2017 10:49 am

Real-time travel information is now being provided to drivers and commuters by the state of Connecticut's new website, www.CTTravelSmart.org.

Audit: 6-figure payouts made to outgoing state workers

February 3, 2017 10:09 am

The state made numerous six-figure payments to departing employees to avoid lawsuits or prevent them from speaking about their work for the state, according to a 2016 annual report from the state...

When fiscal reality meets political spin

February 3, 2017 06:00 am

When state budget director Ben Barnes told reporters Connecticut had “entered into a period of permanent fiscal crisis,” he did so just 13 days after his boss, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, had...

Malloy wants more state oversight on distressed communities

February 2, 2017 03:44 pm

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy proposed a new municipal accountability system Thursday designed to provide early intervention to cities and towns before they slip into severe fiscal trouble.

CT Dems say federal fundraising inquiry ends without charges

February 2, 2017 03:16 pm

A federal investigation into whether Connecticut Democrats illegally raised money from state contractors in support of the re-election of Gov. Dannel P. Malloy in 2014 has ended without criminal...

Aquarion to recover drought costs

February 2, 2017 03:04 pm

Public water utility Aquarion has received a preliminary green light to recover $9.5 million in costs incurred from drought conditions that ramped up in 2016.

$850K economic impact the icing on CT skating event

February 2, 2017 03:02 pm

A national figure skating competition next weekend is expected to generate nearly $850,000 in revenue for the Greater Hartford and Farmington Valley areas, officials announced Thursday.

State OKs borrowing for Mohegan development

February 2, 2017 03:02 pm

A long-vacant brownfield will be cleaned up with the help of $10 million authorized this week by the state Bond Commission.

Beyond CT

U.S. economy adds a strong 227,000 jobs in January

Apple is set to start making iPhones in India, minister says

Britain tells Europe: Pay your fair share into NATO

Jobs report; Trump meets his CEO team; Amazon stumbles

Trump's first jobs report: 3 things to know

Mexico starts NAFTA clock: 90 days till negotiations

Uber suspends its service in Taiwan as fines mount

Stock exchange boss investigated for alleged insider trading

Earnings deluge; Trump diplomacy; Takeover time?

Facebook loses $500 million Oculus lawsuit

Weekly Edition
Broker John Lepore has seen sales slow for larger homes in Hartford's West End.

Slow-selling 'jumbo' homes drag Hartford's housing values

More sellers, fewer buyers threaten CT's M&A market

CT manufacturer, architecture firm trade insights to stir innovation

 
Lists

Top daily newspapers in Connecticut

Ranked by total daily circulation for the three months ending June 30, 2016

RankNewspaperTotal circulation
1The Hartford Courant and affiliate116,112
2The New Haven Register and affiliates48,491
3Republican-American35,332
4Connecticut Post and affiliates27,867
5Journal Inquirer*25,496

Source: Alliance for Audited Media quarterly reports

*Data are for three months ending March 31, 2016

Access the rest of this list

