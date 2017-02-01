Legal firms combine to offer real estate services
A Hartford-based and an out-of-state legal firm, both specializing in financial services, are combining and delving as one into real estate legal services.
A developer is seeking $6 million in state loans to convert three vacant buildings in Hartford into apartments and retail space.
The state Bond Commission on Wednesday morning approved more than $12 million in loans to fund five business expansion and retention projects, with the combined potential to create hundreds of jobs.
The Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority (MTGA) reported steep losses for its casinos in the first quarter, largely impacted by lower revenues from table games.
Republican opposition Wednesday threatened to scuttle a deal Gov. Dannel P. Malloy struck with state employee unions to avoid spiking pension costs, prompting the governor to warn that the GOP would...
West Hartford electrical and building systems manufacturer Legrand, North America says it purchased a Missouri lighting maker.
The Capital Workforce Partners board of directors has appointed Alex B. Johnson president and CEO of the organization.
Windham lender SI Financial Group Inc. posted sharply higher fourth-quarter net income and for the full year of 2016.
There is no shortage of ideas on how Connecticut should not solve the fiscal crisis caused by its massively unfunded retirement benefit programs.
The state Department of Social Services has agreed to postpone the rollout of a new electronic system for home health agencies after an outcry among providers and threats to drop clients on Medicaid.
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy unveiled a plan Tuesday to ease mandates on cities and towns, led by elimination of a controversial cap on local budgets.
Hartford City Council on Monday approved a ticket surcharge on Yard Goats baseball games that is expected to yield about $105,000 to help pay for Dunkin' Donuts Park.
A Milford fulfillment vendor has opened a 300,000-square-foot distribution center in a former Southington aircraft-engine plant that will employ as many as 200 workers in coming months, officials say.
|Rank
|Newspaper
|Total circulation
|1
|The Hartford Courant and affiliate
|116,112
|2
|The New Haven Register and affiliates
|48,491
|3
|Republican-American
|35,332
|4
|Connecticut Post and affiliates
|27,867
|5
|Journal Inquirer*
|25,496
Source: Alliance for Audited Media quarterly reports
*Data are for three months ending March 31, 2016