CT a likely target of Trump's new immigration policy
With its policy of not turning over all undocumented aliens requested by federal officials, Connecticut is likely to be in the crosshairs of President Donald Trump’s new immigration policy,...
Low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines will launch direct, nonstop flights beginning in April out of Bradley International Airport to Florida and South Carolina, state and company officials announced...
Eleven groups, most of which are religious organizations, are opposing a proposal for a third casino in the state, citing the potential for adverse social impacts as well as what they say are...
Wallingford-based Amphenol Corp.'s profits rose 17.7 percent for the fourth quarter of 2016 and 7.7 percent for the year, the company said Wednesday.
With its policy of not turning over all undocumented aliens requested by federal officials, Connecticut is likely to be in the crosshairs of President Donald Trump’s new immigration policy,...
Farmington Bank's parent posted a 76 percent jump in fourth-quarter net income on its way to strong full-year earnings.
The Connecticut Conference of Municipalities (CCM) on Wednesday released an extensive plan it hopes legislators will adopt this session to help municipalities, and large cities in particular.
Meredith Corp., a media and marketing company based in Des Moines Iowa and New York, more than doubled profits for its second quarter, the last three months of 2016, based on significant advertising...
Farmington-based United Technologies Corp. saw its fourth quarter profits sink 69 percent, as its business units largely recorded flat sales.
The percentage of Greater Hartford homes purchased in cash declined to 22.2 percent in Oct. 2016, a 2.1 percentage point decrease compared with the year-ago period, according to CoreLogic.
Hartford wealth manager Virtus Investment Partners Inc. nearly doubled its fourth-quarter net despite lower revenues.
A New York woman will spend 18 months in federal prison for unemployment-insurance scam that victimized Connecticut and two more states, authorities say.
House sales and prices in Connecticut finished 2016 higher than the end of the previous year, Realtors say.
The legislature’s Appropriations Committee issued a dual-endorsement Tuesday of a new plan that would allow Connecticut to defer billions of dollars in required contributions to the state...
|Rank
|Foundation
|Assets
|1
|Hartford Foundation for Public Giving, Hartford
|$888 million
|2
|The Community Foundation for Greater New Haven, New Haven
|$502 million
|3
|Fairfield County's Community Foundation, Norwalk
|$189 million
|4
|Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Hartford, West Hartford
|$109 million
|5
|The Connecticut Community Foundation, Watebury
|$94 million
Source: Each foundation's 990 form