February 2, 2017 09:21 am
Growth in the value of Hartford's taxable real estate is both a blessing and a curse to the city's long-term efforts to generate more revenue to stave off a potential bankruptcy or state bailout,...
February 3, 2017 12:49 pm
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said Friday his proposed budget would shift $407.6 million, nearly one-third of the annual cost of municipal school teachers’ pensions, onto cities and towns — a...
February 3, 2017 11:43 am
Connecticut's economy grew at a 3.6 percent annual rate in the third quarter of 2016 in line with the national average, according to fresh data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.
February 3, 2017 10:49 am
Real-time travel information is now being provided to drivers and commuters by the state of Connecticut's new website, www.CTTravelSmart.org.
February 3, 2017 10:09 am
The state made numerous six-figure payments to departing employees to avoid lawsuits or prevent them from speaking about their work for the state, according to a 2016 annual report from the state...
February 3, 2017 06:00 am
When state budget director Ben Barnes told reporters Connecticut had “entered into a period of permanent fiscal crisis,” he did so just 13 days after his boss, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, had...
February 2, 2017 03:44 pm
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy proposed a new municipal accountability system Thursday designed to provide early intervention to cities and towns before they slip into severe fiscal trouble.
February 2, 2017 03:16 pm
A federal investigation into whether Connecticut Democrats illegally raised money from state contractors in support of the re-election of Gov. Dannel P. Malloy in 2014 has ended without criminal...
February 2, 2017 03:04 pm
Public water utility Aquarion has received a preliminary green light to recover $9.5 million in costs incurred from drought conditions that ramped up in 2016.
February 2, 2017 03:02 pm
A national figure skating competition next weekend is expected to generate nearly $850,000 in revenue for the Greater Hartford and Farmington Valley areas, officials announced Thursday.
February 2, 2017 03:02 pm
A long-vacant brownfield will be cleaned up with the help of $10 million authorized this week by the state Bond Commission.