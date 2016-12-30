State cutting education funding, freezing LoCIP money

December 30, 2016 09:59 am

Hartford and communities statewide will lose $20 million in state funding for education, and experience a multi-million dollar freeze on capital improvement money in the second half of the fiscal...

Ethics opinion: Prospective House Speaker has no conflict

December 30, 2016 03:22 pm

State Rep. Joe Aresimowicz, (D-Berlin), who is poised to become House Speaker in January, has no inherent conflict of interest in holding that position while working for a state union, an informal...

Tourism 'listening tours' yield marketing aid for towns

December 30, 2016 11:30 am

The state Office of Culture and Tourism will be helping several towns set up webpages on the ctvisit.com site in early 2017 to help market local attractions in the absence of regional tourism...

 
CT warns consumers to use gift cards promptly

December 30, 2016 01:27 pm

Connecticut's Department of Consumer Protection is urging consumers to use holiday gift cards as soon as possible in order to minimize risk.

State health exchange adding new customers

December 30, 2016 01:24 pm

Access Health CT coverage for 2017 can be obtained through Jan. 31, executives reminded the public Friday, with so far just under 10,300 first-time new customers enrolled since Nov. 1.

Painting contractor sues Centerplan, Arch over ballpark work

December 29, 2016 02:29 pm

A Danbury painting and insulation contractor for Hartford's Dunkin' Donuts Park is suing the former developer and surety alleging the “unreasonable” withholding of payment for work done...

PURA: Firefighter cancer program would violate federal law

December 29, 2016 12:22 pm

A fund created by state legislators this year to provide wage benefits to firefighters diagnosed with cancer violates federal law, state utility regulators determined this week.

Eversource credit reporting to begin

December 29, 2016 12:20 pm

After a brief delay, Eversource is set to begin reporting residential customers’ payment data to credit bureaus.

Wade approves Vantis merger

December 29, 2016 11:15 am

Horsham, Pa.-based Penn Mutual Life Insurance Co. will combine with Windsor's Vantis Life Insurance Co. in a merger valued at $73.3 million, according to the Connecticut Insurance Department.

Report: CT biz taxes competitive

December 29, 2016 11:10 am

While Connecticut takes a bruising in a number of business-climate rankings, it continues to perform well in at least one.

Enfield Sears will close mid-April

December 29, 2016 09:39 am

Enfield's Sears store will close in mid-April due to low profitability, according to the parent company.

Edsall returning as UConn head football coach

December 28, 2016 03:12 pm

Randy Edsall, the “winningest” coach in UConn history, is returning to UConn as head football coach, Director of Athletics David Benedict announced Wednesday.

Landowner Griffin agrees to sell 67 acres at Phoenix Crossing

December 28, 2016 01:43 pm

A property owner at the Phoenix Crossing business park that straddles Bloomfield and Windsor has agreed to sell 67 acres on the Bloomfield side of the park for about $10.25 million in cash to an...

Lists

Largest community colleges in Greater Hartford

Ranked by total enrollment as of fall 2016

RankCollegeEnrollment
1Manchester Community College, Manchester6,780
2Tunxis Community College, Farmington3,800
3Middlesex Community College, Middletown3,500
4Capital Community College, Hartford3,310
5Asnuntuck Community College, Enfield1,945

Source: Each college via survey

Access the rest of this list

