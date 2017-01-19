Ex-Hartford councilman guilty in stock fraud
Corey J. Brinson, a lawyer and former Hartford city councilman, was convicted Friday, accused of collecting $200,000 in illegal proceeds from a securities “pump and dump'' scheme in which...
The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes on Thursday said they will meet with the public Jan. 26 to discuss two potential sites for a third casino in Windsor Locks -- one at Bradley International...
Comptroller Kevin Lembo is resurrecting a bill aimed at improving the state's analysis economic incentives -- a bill Gov. Dannel P. Malloy vetoed last year.
State government’s finances are back in the black — albeit by a razor thin margin — according to new estimates released Friday by Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s administration.
Corey J. Brinson, a lawyer and former Hartford city councilman, was convicted Friday, accused of collecting $200,000 in illegal proceeds from a securities “pump and dump'' scheme in which...
Justin Clark, a Republican lawyer from West Hartford who was deputy national political director of Donald J. Trump's presidential campaign, was named Thursday as a deputy assistant to the president...
Manchester experienced success with business growth and economic expansion in 2016, the town’s director of planning and economic development said in a report released this week.
Beacon Falls' NEJ Inc., which specializes in excess inventory management for specialty retailers and famous brands, will buy Bills Khakis, the iconic brand and designer of premium men's sportswear.
People's United Financial Inc. posted higher fourth-quarter net income on the Bridgeport regional lender's way to its most profitable year ever.
Stanley Black & Decker obtained a $1.25 billion revolving credit loan Thursday from Citibank and other lenders.
The proposed $54 billion Anthem merger with Bloomfield-based Cigna is expected to be blocked, according to a New York Post story Thursday that cited multiple sources.
Officials at Connecticut's health insurance exchange want to require insurance companies that sell health plans through the marketplace to pay commissions to agents and brokers next year, a move...
A New Hartford adhesives maker must pay $400,000 in fines and settlement payments for violating a provision of the federal Clean Air Act, prosecutors say.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has issued a draft plan outlining what it hopes to achieve with nearly $52 million in funds resulting from legal settlements involving emissions...
|Rank
|Foundation
|Assets
|1
|Hartford Foundation for Public Giving, Hartford
|$888 million
|2
|The Community Foundation for Greater New Haven, New Haven
|$502 million
|3
|Fairfield County's Community Foundation, Norwalk
|$189 million
|4
|Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Hartford, West Hartford
|$109 million
|5
|The Connecticut Community Foundation, Watebury
|$94 million
Source: Each foundation's 990 form