In Connecticut's crowded business higher education field, the University of St. Joseph in West Hartford is looking for a way to stand out.

Bloomfield insurer Cigna hopes its latest assault on the opioid epidemic — encouraging doctors to sign a pledge to reduce opioid prescribing — proves an effective arrow in its quiver of...

Ever get to work and find a stack of unsolicited advertisements waiting in the fax machine?

Susan G. Komen Southern New England and Susan G. Komen Vermont-New Hampshire will merge into one group, the Susan G. Komen New England, the organizations announced.

UnitedHealth Group's health services company Optum, which has a presence in Hartford, is buying an Illinois-based ambulatory surgery center and surgical hospital provider for $2.3 billion, the...

Connecticut's consumer watchdog is asking the public's help identifying victims of an alleged paving-contractor's scam.

Gov. Dannel Malloy told a business audience Monday that he's prepared to present a budget next month that will include hard decisions aimed at getting Connecticut government to live within its means.

Alexion seeks to market drug for neuromuscular disease New Haven-based Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is applying to U.S. and European regulators to market its drug Soliris to sufferers of a rare neuromuscular disease.

Insurers: Repeal of ACA should go slowly, keep subsidies awhile As Republicans in Congress begin work on a repeal of the Affordable Care Act, the nation’s health insurers are telling lawmakers to keep paying subsidies to the companies and to low-income...

Rail overhaul plan is both a winner and a loser in CT Connecticut officials have been more critical than those in any other state of the Federal Railroad Administration’s plan to overhaul train service in the Northeast Corridor, yet some of its...

E. Windsor, Windsor Locks chosen as third casino candidates Two sets of finalists for a third Connecticut casino emerged late Friday: the proposals from East Windsor and Windsor Locks.