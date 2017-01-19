New site eyed for third casino in Windsor Locks

January 19, 2017 03:38 pm

The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes on Thursday said they will meet with the public Jan. 26 to discuss two potential sites for a third casino in Windsor Locks -- one at Bradley International...

Lembo resurrects bill to toughen economic incentive oversight

January 20, 2017 11:11 am

Comptroller Kevin Lembo is resurrecting a bill aimed at improving the state's analysis economic incentives -- a bill Gov. Dannel P. Malloy vetoed last year.

Malloy: CT budget back in black - but barely

January 20, 2017 02:16 pm

State government’s finances are back in the black — albeit by a razor thin margin — according to new estimates released Friday by Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s administration.

 
Latest Headlines

Ex-Hartford councilman guilty in stock fraud

January 20, 2017 03:50 pm

Corey J. Brinson, a lawyer and former Hartford city councilman, was convicted Friday, accused of collecting $200,000 in illegal proceeds from a securities “pump and dump'' scheme in which...

Justin Clark named to White House staff

January 20, 2017 11:19 am

Justin Clark, a Republican lawyer from West Hartford who was deputy national political director of Donald J. Trump's presidential campaign, was named Thursday as a deputy assistant to the president...

Manchester touts $86.4M in construction in 2016

January 20, 2017 11:06 am

Manchester experienced success with business growth and economic expansion in 2016, the town’s director of planning and economic development said in a report released this week.

Iconic Bills Khakis sold to Beacon Falls firm

January 20, 2017 10:35 am

Beacon Falls' NEJ Inc., which specializes in excess inventory management for specialty retailers and famous brands, will buy Bills Khakis, the iconic brand and designer of premium men's sportswear.

People's United has record '16 profit

January 20, 2017 10:30 am

People's United Financial Inc. posted higher fourth-quarter net income on the Bridgeport regional lender's way to its most profitable year ever.

Stanley obtains $1.25B credit loan after billion-dollar deals

January 20, 2017 10:04 am

Stanley Black & Decker obtained a $1.25 billion revolving credit loan Thursday from Citibank and other lenders.

Report: Judge expected to rule against Anthem/Cigna merger

January 20, 2017 09:50 am

The proposed $54 billion Anthem merger with Bloomfield-based Cigna is expected to be blocked, according to a New York Post story Thursday that cited multiple sources.

CT exchange wants to require broker commissions for health plans

January 20, 2017 06:00 am

Officials at Connecticut's health insurance exchange want to require insurance companies that sell health plans through the marketplace to pay commissions to agents and brokers next year, a move...

N. Hartford firm hit with $400K EPA penalty

January 19, 2017 03:57 pm

A New Hartford adhesives maker must pay $400,000 in fines and settlement payments for violating a provision of the federal Clean Air Act, prosecutors say.

CT plans for VW settlement

January 19, 2017 02:38 pm

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has issued a draft plan outlining what it hopes to achieve with nearly $52 million in funds resulting from legal settlements involving emissions...

View all
 
Beyond CT

Twitter transfer of power: Trump gets @POTUS

Stocks greet Trump era with a bounce

China's latest Hollywood move: Pumping $1B into Paramount movies

Galaxy Note 7: Samsung set to reveal what made the phones explode

Europe is falling apart. Saving it won't be easy

Investors await Trump inauguration; Drugs battle; GE earnings

United thins management ranks, top exec departs

Government sues America's largest student loan company

Treasury pick Mnuchin defends record on foreclosures

China still dumping U.S. debt -- and so is Japan. But Russia is buying

View all
Weekly Edition
 
Movers & Shakers

Day Pitney elects two attorneys to partner in Hartford office

See more Movers & Shakers
Today's Poll

Will a Trump administration be good or bad for CT's economy?<>

Vote on today's poll
Featured Publication

CT's successful family businesses run the industry gamut

View all special publications
 
Lists

Largest community foundations in Connecticut

Ranked by assets, FY 2015

RankFoundationAssets
1Hartford Foundation for Public Giving, Hartford$888 million
2The Community Foundation for Greater New Haven, New Haven$502 million
3Fairfield County's Community Foundation, Norwalk$189 million
4Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Hartford, West Hartford$109 million
5The Connecticut Community Foundation, Watebury$94 million

Source: Each foundation's 990 form

Access the rest of this list

More Lists
ADVERTISEMENTS
Most Popular on Facebook
browse by industry
Copyright 2017 New England Business Media