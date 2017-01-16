Foxwoods sees drop in Dec. slots revenue
Foxwoods Resort Casino has reported a 6.4 percent decline in slot revenue for the month of December.
A lawsuit originated by the state attorney general's office in 2010 against one of the villains in “The Big Short,” the book-and-movie depiction of the factors behind the 2008 market...
Business sentiment and growth expectations look promising under the incoming presidential administration, according to a survey conducted by Hartford-based investor research firm Corbin Perception.
Charitable donations by Connecticut foundations, companies and individuals dipped 3.2 percent from 2013 to 2014, according to an annual analysis by the Connecticut Council for Philanthropy.
As the joint venture formed by the state's two casino-owning tribes narrows its search to two communities for the site of a potential third casino in the state, some skepticism remains.
Chick-fil-A Inc. is opening a new restaurant in West Hartford Feb. 9, and expects to employ 90 full- and part-time workers.
Donald Trump on Friday had a second meeting with Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson, who told the president-elect her company is nearing a deal with the Pentagon on the price of the next batch of...
South Windsor's Carla's Pasta has agreed to pay a $78,184 penalty after settling allegations that it violated risk-management requirements under the federal Clean Air Act.
Connecticut would lose approximately 36,000 jobs and billions of dollars worth of economic output if Congress eliminates the Affordable Care Act, as President-Elect Donald Trump has pledged to do,...
Two leading Democrats in the state House Friday introduced 10 bills aimed at encouraging job growth and economic development, including measures that expand eligibility for the angel investor tax...
Willimantic lender SI Financial Group Inc. announced that William R. Harvey, a member of its boards of directors, died on Jan. 5.
A director of Enfield-based solar component manufacturer STR Holdings has resigned after less than six months in his position, the company said Thursday.
Compensation for leaders of the state’s largest network of charter schools has increased by $100,000 since 2009 – and now rivals the pay of superintendents in the state’s wealthiest...
|Rank
|Company
|Local CPAs
|1
|PwC, Hartford
|115
|2
|CohnReznick LLP, Hartford
|105
|3
|Deloitte LLP, Hartford
|80
|4
|BlumShapiro, West Hartford
|77
|5
|KPMG LLP, Hartford
|69
Source: Each firm via survey