Connecticut among top 3 nationally in mask usage, survey finds

Connecticut ranks among the top three states nationwide for the percentage of people who report wearing masks in public, according to a new survey.
A total of 95% of Connecticut residents surveyed said they wore masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic, second only to Rhode Island (96%) and slightly ahead of Hawaii (94%).
People from Wyoming and South Dakota said they were least likely to wear a mask in public at 46% each, followed by North Dakota, Iowa and Idaho.
The survey of 5,000 Americans (100 people from each state), was conducted by OnePoll on behalf of shopping platform Slickdeals.
The poll also found that those who reported wearing masks consistently were more likely to call saving money a “top priority” when compared to those who didn't always mask up.
