COVID-19 survival rate improves across Yale facilities

Yale New Haven Health leaders say survival rates are getting better across its facilities for patients suffering from COVID-19.
The health system includes Yale New Haven Hospital, Bridgeport Hospital, Greenwich Hospital, Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London, and Westerly Hospital in Rhode Island.
“We have seen a real improvement in survival rates,” said Thomas Balcezak, MD, executive vice president and chief clinical officer.
He outlined statistics for the media during a Wednesday morning press conference.
Back in March, the virus survival rate for the system’s inpatients was at 87.7%. In August, the survival rate had grown to 97.6%, and for September, it was at 98%, Balcezak said.
He noted that hospital personnel have learned the best practices for helping these patients over time, which may be a factor in the improved survival rate.
The age of the patient continues to be a factor in survival too. The health system reports that its COVID-19 in-patients who are under 50 have had a 98% survival rate. This fell to 91% for people between the ages of 51 and 70, and to 77% for people over 70.
Marna P. Borgstrom, CEO for Yale New Haven Health, said 28 people were hospitalized within the health system due to COVID-19 as of Wednesday morning, with half of those at Yale New Haven Hospital.
While the health system has had a COVID in-patient population of as low as 12, it hit around 800 in the spring, according to Borgstrom.
Balcezak urged people to continue taking precautionary measures, such as wearing masks and practicing social distancing, to help prevent outbreaks.
Gov. Ned Lamont’s office reported Tuesday that there are 92 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, and the state has had 4,505 deaths.
