CT Children's receives NIH award to research COVID-19 complications in children

Please do not leave this page until complete. This can take a few moments.
The National Institutes of Health awarded a research grant to Connecticut Children's Hospital to study risk factors for COVID-19 complications in children.
Connecticut Children's is one of eight entities nationwide to receive NIH grants for research projects focused on identifying children at high risk for Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, a rare but severe after-effect of COVID-19. NIH will pay up to $20 million to the eight research projects over two years, the Institute said.
"These awards underscore NIH's commitment to identifying children at risk for MIS-C, which will inform development of interventions to improve their health outcomes," said Dr. Diana Bianchi, director of NIH's Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development.
Connecticut Children's research for the project will be led by Dr. Juan Salazar, the hospital's physician in chief, who also chairs the pediatrics department at UConn Health.
Other groups that received NIH awards include:
This special edition informs and connects businesses with nonprofit organizations that are aligned with what they care about. Each nonprofit profile provides a crisp snapshot of the organization’s mission, goals, area of service, giving and volunteer opportunities and board leadership.Learn more
Hartford Business Journal provides the top coverage of news, trends, data, politics and personalities of the area’s business community. Get the news and information you need from the award-winning writers at HBJ. Don’t miss out - subscribe today.Subscribe
Delivering Vital Marketplace Content and Context to Senior Decision Makers Throughout Greater Hartford and the State ... All Year Long!Read Here
This special edition informs and connects businesses with nonprofit organizations that are aligned with what they care about. Each nonprofit profile provides a crisp snapshot of the organization’s mission, goals, area of service, giving and volunteer opportunities and board leadership.
Hartford Business Journal provides the top coverage of news, trends, data, politics and personalities of the area’s business community. Get the news and information you need from the award-winning writers at HBJ. Don’t miss out - subscribe today.
Delivering Vital Marketplace Content and Context to Senior Decision Makers Throughout Greater Hartford and the State ... All Year Long!
In order to use this feature, we need some information from you. You can also login or register for a free account.
By clicking submit you are agreeing to our cookie usage and Privacy Policy
Already have an account? Login
Already have an account? Login
Want to create an account? Register
In order to use this feature, we need some information from you. You can also login or register for a free account.
By clicking submit you are agreeing to our cookie usage and Privacy Policy
Already have an account? Login
Already have an account? Login
Want to create an account? Register
To ensure the best experience on our website, articles cannot be read without allowing cookies. Please allow cookies to continue reading. Our privacy policy
0 Comments