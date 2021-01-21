DoorDash $500K donation kicks off CT restaurant relief fund

Please do not leave this page until complete. This can take a few moments.
The Connecticut Restaurant Association (CRA) announced Thursday that it has partnered with the DoorDash delivery app to launch a fund to help struggling food businesses.
San Francisco-based DoorDash will contribute $500,000 to get the fund started, according to the CRA, part of the company’s $10 million national grant program.
“In the midst of historically challenging times for local restaurants, DoorDash’s contribution to the Connecticut Restaurant Relief Fund will provide much needed financial support for local businesses throughout our state,” said CRA Executive Director Scott Dolch.
Restaurants can apply to the fund starting Jan. 25 at www.ctrestaurantrelief.org for one-time, $5,000 grants. Awards will be based on available funds and are limited to one per restaurant group.
Third-party delivery providers like DoorDash and Uber Eats have been criticized by some restaurant owners as prohibitively expensive, wiping out profits and controlling customer data.
Amid rising controversy about the role of delivery apps during the pandemic, DoorDash announced this fall that it would launch a $200 million, five-year effort to support restaurants and delivery staff nationwide.
This special edition informs and connects businesses with nonprofit organizations that are aligned with what they care about. Each nonprofit profile provides a crisp snapshot of the organization’s mission, goals, area of service, giving and volunteer opportunities and board leadership.Learn more
Hartford Business Journal provides the top coverage of news, trends, data, politics and personalities of the area’s business community. Get the news and information you need from the award-winning writers at HBJ. Don’t miss out - subscribe today.Subscribe
Delivering Vital Marketplace Content and Context to Senior Decision Makers Throughout Greater Hartford and the State ... All Year Long!Read Here
This special edition informs and connects businesses with nonprofit organizations that are aligned with what they care about. Each nonprofit profile provides a crisp snapshot of the organization’s mission, goals, area of service, giving and volunteer opportunities and board leadership.
Hartford Business Journal provides the top coverage of news, trends, data, politics and personalities of the area’s business community. Get the news and information you need from the award-winning writers at HBJ. Don’t miss out - subscribe today.
Delivering Vital Marketplace Content and Context to Senior Decision Makers Throughout Greater Hartford and the State ... All Year Long!
In order to use this feature, we need some information from you. You can also login or register for a free account.
By clicking submit you are agreeing to our cookie usage and Privacy Policy
Already have an account? Login
Already have an account? Login
Want to create an account? Register
In order to use this feature, we need some information from you. You can also login or register for a free account.
By clicking submit you are agreeing to our cookie usage and Privacy Policy
Already have an account? Login
Already have an account? Login
Want to create an account? Register
To ensure the best experience on our website, articles cannot be read without allowing cookies. Please allow cookies to continue reading. Our privacy policy
0 Comments