E. Hartford firm sells precision-engineered dreidels

Dreidel, dreidel, dreidel, they made you out of … titanium?
Horst Engineering of East Hartford, known for making aerospace components, is offering its latest product to the public: a precision machined dreidel.
Originally designed for a 2017 Family Day event for employees and their families — as a demonstration of the company’s processes — the dreidel has been improved and now is available in a limited-edition production run.
“Once we posted photos of the dreidel on social media, we had an abundance of inquiries about purchasing them, so we decided to try our hand at having them available to the public. The response has been great!” said Horst President Scott Livingston.
While the company’s precision aerospace components go to customers all over the world, workers’ children weren’t impressed, he said. A
“At Family Day, kids would see our parts and ask, ‘what does it do?’ and all we could say, really, was that it was a part for a new aircraft. Now, when we show them a dreidel and they ask what it does, we say, ‘give it a spin’ and you will see.’
The dreidels are precision machined using the same materials, technology, and craftsmanship that goes into the company’s aerospace products.
“Frankly, each dreidel is a great example of Horst’s advanced manufacturing and has become an amusing way to demonstrate our abilities to new customers,” Livingston said.
Dreidels typically are used during the Jewish festival of Hanukkah, which begins at sundown on Dec. 10.
The Horst Dreidels come in a variety of metals including aluminum, titanium and stainless steel, and are priced between $54 and $72.
For orders or for further information visit the Horst online store.
