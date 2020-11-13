Gilman Brothers makes vaccine transportation system

Please do not leave this page until complete. This can take a few moments.
Connecticut manufacturer The Gilman Brothers Co. has designed, prototyped and tested a system to transport a COVID-19 vaccine.
Working with the Army Corps of Engineers, Gilman Brothers -- which makes foam board products for signage, display and graphics -- made a lightweight container for vaccine transportation that is capable of maintaining subzero temperatures for more than 72 hours, said the company, which is based in the Gilman section of Bozrah.
“We are not just a foamboard manufacturer. We are innovators, creators, thinkers, and problem solvers,” Bill VanHorn, Gilman Brothers' director of sales, said. “Providing hope and being part of the solution to save lives during these unprecedented times will go down as one of the major accomplishments for all involved.”
The system was made through a group effort involving Gilman Brothers' in-house research and development team, material suppliers and the Army Corps of Engineers, business development manager Ari Luna said.
“Doing our part has always been in our company’s heritage," Luna said. “Having the support of the [Army Corps of Engineers] is both proud and humbling.”
