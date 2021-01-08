Hartford HealthCare builds stockpile of masks and other protective gear

Please do not leave this page until complete. This can take a few moments.
Determined not to be caught short again, Hartford HealthCare unveiled a new “PPE stockpile” warehouse today intended to store supplies of masks, gowns, face shields and gloves for use with infectious patients.
A warehouse building in Newington with no signage and at an undisclosed address will house the stockpile. HHC scheduled a tour and photo-op of the facility for this afternoon featuring executives and U.S. Rep. John B. Larson (CT-01).
The building will house more than a year’s worth of PPE to prevent the situation faced by the health system at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic: Scare supplies and high prices.
“Our teams worked non-stop to build and create new supply lines, often paying 10 times what PPE would cost in a normal year,” HHC said in a statement. “We learned a lot – and we never want to find ourselves in that situation. So we have committed to building larger stockpiles, ensuring that we will always be prepared, whatever the future holds.”
