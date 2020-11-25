Home Depot to pay CT $1.1M settlement in data breach suit

Please do not leave this page until complete. This can take a few moments.
The state of Connecticut will receive about $1.1 million of a $17.5 million settlement in a multi-state lawsuit against Home Depot for a 2014 data breach.
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong is one of 45 attorneys general who brought suit against the home improvement retail store, after a breach six years ago exposed the payment card information of about 40 million Home Depot customers across the U.S.
Companies like Home Depot who collect sensitive personal information from their customers have an obligation to protect that information from unlawful use or disclosure," Tong said. "Connecticut co-led this investigation and settlement."
Hackers pulled off the breach by accessing Home Depot's network and deploying malware on the chain's point-of-sale system between April and September of 2014, according to Tong. In addition to the $17.5 million Home Depot will pay to states, the company agreed to implement and maintain data security practices designed to safeguard its systems from a similar attack.
How does Corrupticut rate getting any money?
Shouldn't the offended parties be compensated?
1 Comments