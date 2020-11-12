Processing Your Payment

November 12, 2020

Lamont unveils contact-tracing app that alerts users to contact with infected people

Photo | CT Mirror/YEHYUN KIM Gov. Ned Lamont, right, talks to students in West Haven earlier this year.
By Liese Klein

 A smartphone app that alerts you when you've been within six feet of an infected person was unveiled Thursday by Gov. Ned Lamont at a scheduled COVID-19 briefing. 

COVID Alert CT, as the new app is called, uses Bluetooth to alert users about exposures without sharing any personal information, according to the governor. 

"It's completely anonymous – that's really important to give you confidence to download this app," Lamont said. 

The system works by deputizing contact tracers from the Connecticut Department of Public Health, local health departments or higher education institutions to ask patients if they are willing to share the “close contact” codes their app has logged while they may have been contagious.

Others who came within 6 feet of the infected person for more than 15 minutes and who also are using the app will receive a notification on their device that they were in close contact with someone with COVID-19. The app will not reveal the identity of the infected person to anyone else, according to a statement by the governor’s office. 

If two people are just passing by for a short duration or stay more than 6 feet away from each other, the alert won’t be triggered. 

The app can be downloaded at ct.gov/covidalertct and is available in versions for both Apple and Android phones. It’s been tested at state colleges and universities and was rolled out for the general public on Thursday. 

Asked about a proposed new 4- to 6-week nationwide pandemic lockdown at the briefing, Lamont said alternative measures should be considered.

"I don't think there's an appetite for a long lockdown," Lamont said. 
 

