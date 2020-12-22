Processing Your Payment

December 22, 2020

Report: Investing nearly $80K to electrify each CT household would pay off

CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS A home at the White Oak Farm subdivision in Colchester, above, is part of an environmentally friendly community where the houses are powered by solar panels and heated and cooled by geothermal systems. Below, a solar photovoltaic box manages power flow at one of the homes.
By Matt Pilon

Converting U.S. households to electric vehicles, heat pumps and solar power would require an upfront investment of $600 billion, amounting to nearly $80,000 per household in Connecticut. However, the investment could more than pay for itself with the right mix of financing rates, government and regulatory incentives and a ramp-up in production capacity.

That’s according to a recent report from Rewiring America, an energy research outfit backed by Washington, D.C.-based conservation nonprofit Wayward Fund.

Making those major conversions would, under current conditions and interest rates, nearly double the average annual energy costs for Connecticut households, from $5,386 per year to $10,447 per year, the report estimates.

But reducing soft costs through regulatory reforms, hard costs through industrial scale-up and technological progress would lower the per household total capital cost by upwards of $60,000 in Connecticut, and could eventually result in annual average savings per household of $1,572 to $3,196, the report says.

“We can fight climate change starting right in our own homes, where decisions about which fuels we use are responsible for [approximately] 42% of our energy-related carbon emissions.

But most households can’t do it by themselves,” the report reads. “This analysis shows how households can swap their fossil fuel-burning machines for electric ones, using technology that exists today, and cut their energy bills in the process.”
 

Anonymous
December 22, 2020

If this is not the most ridiculous proposal even printed -
it will easily make the top ten-musta been a slow news day.

Anonymous
December 22, 2020

A little more context please. I installed an Air to Air heat pump and heat my house with electricity most of the time, at a cost below even $2.00 per gallon #2 heating oil. The investment paid for itself in several years. Where do we get a $80,000 per home estimate?

