March 26, 2021

Sikorsky lands two U.S. Army contracts worth $191M

PHOTO | Courtesy Sikorsky A Black Hawk helicopter.
By Natalie Missakian

Stratford-based helicopter manufacturer Sikorsky Aircraft has won two U.S. Army contracts totaling nearly $191 million this week for helicopter modification and support. 

Under a five-year $90.7 million contract the Department of Defense announced Monday, the Lockheed Martin subsidiary would engineer, analyze and test H-60 Black Hawk utility helicopters, which the Army uses to carry personnel and cargo. 

The contract also calls for Sikorsky to provide technical support for the H-60 fleet.

Under a second, three-year $99.9 million contract announced Wednesday, the helicopter maker will provide 25 modified Black Hawks to Saudi Arabia’s national guard to fulfill a foreign military sales requirement. 

Sikorsky won a contract for up to $193.8 million in 2018 to provide 17 Black Hawk aircraft to the Saudi Arabian military.

