Theaters push for additional financial help to survive pandemic

Theaters and other entertainment venues are vital to the eventual recovery of the state’s economy and need more help to survive the pandemic, industry advocates said Wednesday.
About 40 entertainment executives from across the state met virtually with Sen. Richard Blumenthal on Wednesday to advocate for quick passage of the Save Our Stages (SOS) act, which would provide $15 billion in grants for arts and entertainment venues.
Blumenthal said that SOS has gained the support of 55 senators since its introduction this summer. If the bill is approved along with the proposed stimulus package, money for theaters could be flowing in as soon as a few weeks after passage, he added.
The closing of major venues has already had a negative impact on downtowns across the state, industry reps said.
David Fay, president & CEO of The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts, told of driving to visit the theater and finding downtown Hartford nearly deserted even during rush hour.
“It's kind of a sad state of affairs,” Fay said, urging state lawmakers to prioritize the arts as an aspect of economic revitalization.
“[The theater] is critical infrastructure for the entire region,” said Rufus de Rham, executive director of the Warner Theatre in Torrington. Three restaurants have already closed in downtown Torrington due to slow traffic directly related to the darkened theater, de Rham said.
Full-time staff at the Warner Theatre has been cut from 12 full-time employees to three and existing resources can keep the theater alive only until next fall, he added. The venue generates an estimated $8.1 million a year in economic impact, de Rham said.
Cynthia Rider, managing director of Hartford Stage, said her theater would have folded if subscribers had not donated back the cost of tickets to canceled shows.
“We saw incredible support,” Rider said, adding that the loyalty of subscribers has helped sustain the nonprofit amid cutbacks. “We're thrilled about that.”
