Uber launches environmentally friendly rideshare service in CT

Rideshare company Uber announced it's launching Uber Green, a feature that allows customers to request rides in electric or hybrid cars, in Connecticut.
The San Francisco-based company is simultaneously launching Uber Green in about 1,400 cities across the U.S., according to Uber. The fee to customers who specify an electric or hybrid car for their ride request is $1 per ride.
The move is part of an $800 million commitment by Uber to transition hundreds of thousands of its drivers to electric vehicles by 2025, to be fully electric by 2030, Uber said. By 2040 the company wants all vehicles to produce zero emissions.
“We all have a role to play in protecting our environment, and as the largest mobility platform, it’s our responsibility to aggressively tackle climate change," said Harry Hartfield, Uber's public relations manager for Connecticut.
Uber Green will be integrated into Uber's membership service, Uber Pass, according to the company. Pass members will receive 10% discounts using the Green function, as they would with a standard ride.
