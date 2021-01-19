UConn finds 76 positive COVID-19 cases among returning students

Please do not leave this page until complete. This can take a few moments.
With its spring semester starting today, UConn announced that it had found 76 active COVID-19 infections in returning students.
Most of the cases were asymptomatic, with 56 discovered in at-home tests mandated by the school. Another 20 positives involved students who had initially tested negative but contracted the virus before coming back to school. Those 20 tested positive on the Storrs campus over the weekend.
Identifying infected students and restricting access prevented spread of the virus on campus, the university said.
“The re-entry dual testing process is one of several strategies that UConn is using this semester, bolstering the already comprehensive testing and care procedures that allowed the university to successfully complete its fall in-person components as scheduled,” a statement said.
Students slated to move into Storrs and Stamford residence halls were required to test at home between Jan. 10 and 13 and were tested again in person over the weekend during the spring semester move-in process, UConn said.
All students back on campus -- whether they have tested positive or not -- are currently subject to a two-week, campus-wide quarantine period during which all classes are online.
UConn estimates that it would administer tests to 75,000 students this semester.
Approximately 4,800 students are expected to live in UConn residence halls during the spring semester, with reduced capacity at both locations.
UConn also collects and tests wastewater from pumps around the Storrs campus to track COVID-19 infections.
This special edition informs and connects businesses with nonprofit organizations that are aligned with what they care about. Each nonprofit profile provides a crisp snapshot of the organization’s mission, goals, area of service, giving and volunteer opportunities and board leadership.Learn more
Hartford Business Journal provides the top coverage of news, trends, data, politics and personalities of the area’s business community. Get the news and information you need from the award-winning writers at HBJ. Don’t miss out - subscribe today.Subscribe
Delivering Vital Marketplace Content and Context to Senior Decision Makers Throughout Greater Hartford and the State ... All Year Long!Read Here
This special edition informs and connects businesses with nonprofit organizations that are aligned with what they care about. Each nonprofit profile provides a crisp snapshot of the organization’s mission, goals, area of service, giving and volunteer opportunities and board leadership.
Hartford Business Journal provides the top coverage of news, trends, data, politics and personalities of the area’s business community. Get the news and information you need from the award-winning writers at HBJ. Don’t miss out - subscribe today.
Delivering Vital Marketplace Content and Context to Senior Decision Makers Throughout Greater Hartford and the State ... All Year Long!
In order to use this feature, we need some information from you. You can also login or register for a free account.
By clicking submit you are agreeing to our cookie usage and Privacy Policy
Already have an account? Login
Already have an account? Login
Want to create an account? Register
In order to use this feature, we need some information from you. You can also login or register for a free account.
By clicking submit you are agreeing to our cookie usage and Privacy Policy
Already have an account? Login
Already have an account? Login
Want to create an account? Register
To ensure the best experience on our website, articles cannot be read without allowing cookies. Please allow cookies to continue reading. Our privacy policy
0 Comments