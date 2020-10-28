Windsor Locks' Montgomery Mills wins Urban Land Institute award

Please do not leave this page until complete. This can take a few moments.
The Urban Land Institute recognized the developer of Windsor Locks' Montgomery Mills apartment complex with an award for affordable housing.
Beacon Communities received ULI's l Jack Kemp Excellence in Affordable and Workforce Housing Award, which honors developers that build affordable and mixed-income housing.
In selecting the Montgomery Mills development -- which held its official ribbon cutting last month -- ULI noted the $62 million project required complex funding to transform the old mill building into a 160-unit apartment complex. ULI also lauded the complex' design.
Montgomery Mills is one of six projects to receive the Jack Kemp award this year, said Christopher Ptomey, executive director of ULI Terwilliger Center for Housing.
“These winners emerged from a record number of applicants and represent unique, yet replicable, solutions to a number of difficult housing challenges," Ptomey said.
