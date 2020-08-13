Yale to assist with Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine human trial

Please do not leave this page until complete. This can take a few moments.
New Haven area residents will have an opportunity to participate in a study of the effectiveness of a potential vaccine against COVID-19.
Yale New Haven Health officials are partnering with New York-based pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. in the coming weeks for a late stage trial of its vaccine candidate. If researchers determine the vaccine is successful, the next stage would be seeking regulatory approvals.
Thomas Balcezak, MD, executive vice president and chief clinical officer for Yale New Haven Health, spoke about the partnership in a press conference with area media outlets Tuesday afternoon.
The Yale Center for Clinical Investigation will be shepherding the vaccine trial in the region to determine if it works to prevent COVID-19 infection.
Half of the participants will get the vaccine, while the remainder will get a placebo. Researchers hope to determine if the vaccinated group has a lower rate of infection, Balcezak said.
Thomas Balcezak
Sally Beatty, media spokesperson for Pfizer, said the overall study will enroll up to 30,000 participants.
Yale officials indicated this number will include roughly 2,000 people from the region. Participants should be asymptomatic people who haven’t been infected previously.
Details are still being finalized, and Balcezak couldn’t comment on exactly when the local trial will start or how long it will take.
In July, Pfizer, which has a large Connecticut presence, and BioNTech SE announced their planned safety and efficacy clinical study to evaluate a “single nucleoside-modified messenger RNA (modRNA) candidate from their BNT162 mRNA-based vaccine program against SARS-CoV-2.”
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted fast track designation status.
If trials are successful, the companies hope to seek emergency use authorization or regulatory approval as early as October. Then, if the companies secure all necessary approvals, they aim to supply up to 100 million doses globally by the end of 2020 and approximately 1.3 billion doses by the end of 2021.
This special edition informs and connects businesses with nonprofit organizations that are aligned with what they care about. Each nonprofit profile provides a crisp snapshot of the organization’s mission, goals, area of service, giving and volunteer opportunities and board leadership.Learn more
Hartford Business Journal provides the top coverage of news, trends, data, politics and personalities of the area’s business community. Get the news and information you need from the award-winning writers at HBJ. Don’t miss out - subscribe today.Subscribe
Delivering Vital Marketplace Content and Context to Senior Decision Makers Throughout Greater Hartford and the State ... All Year Long!Read Here
This special edition informs and connects businesses with nonprofit organizations that are aligned with what they care about. Each nonprofit profile provides a crisp snapshot of the organization’s mission, goals, area of service, giving and volunteer opportunities and board leadership.
Hartford Business Journal provides the top coverage of news, trends, data, politics and personalities of the area’s business community. Get the news and information you need from the award-winning writers at HBJ. Don’t miss out - subscribe today.
Delivering Vital Marketplace Content and Context to Senior Decision Makers Throughout Greater Hartford and the State ... All Year Long!
In order to use this feature, we need some information from you. You can also login or register for a free account.
By clicking submit you are agreeing to our cookie usage and Privacy Policy
Already have an account? Login
Already have an account? Login
Want to create an account? Register
In order to use this feature, we need some information from you. You can also login or register for a free account.
By clicking submit you are agreeing to our cookie usage and Privacy Policy
Already have an account? Login
Already have an account? Login
Want to create an account? Register
To ensure the best experience on our website, articles cannot be read without allowing cookies. Please allow cookies to continue reading. Our privacy policy
0 Comments